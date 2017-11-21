Journalist Sudip Dutta Bhowmick shot dead by jawan of Tripura State Rifles after verbal argument

Both were arguing and policeman lost his cool.

Journalist Sudip Dutta Bhowmick has been shot dead by a jawan of the Tripura State Rifles on Tuesday. According to reports, he was shot dead inside TSR 2nd bn headquarters near Bodhjung Nagar. He was killed by a jawan named Tapan Deb Barma, Both were involved in a bitter war of words, when Tapan lost his cool and fired on Sudip Dutta Bhowmick.

NDTV quoted a police officer saying, "Tapan Debbarma, the bodyguard of the TSR's Second Battalion Commandant, opened fire killing Sudip Datta Bhowmik on the spot," a police officer said.

He worked for the local Syandan Patrika. Sudip Dutta Bhowmick's body has been brought to Gobinda Ballav Panth Medical College and Hospital for postmortem.

This is second incident of violence against journalists in Tripura. On September this year, young TV journalist Santanu Bhowmick was killed.