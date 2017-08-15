‘Jolted’ Varun Gandhi donates Rs 5 cr to Sultanpur hosp

‘Jolted’ by the tragedy at Gorakhpur’s government hospital, BJP’s Lok Sabha member Varun Gandhi on Monday pledged Rs 5 crore from his MP Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADs) fund. The funds will be used to build a state-of-the-art paediatric wing in the district hospital of his constituency Sultanpur.

“The human tragedy in Gorakhpur has left me jolted,” said Varun Gandhi in an open letter posted on his Twitter handle on Monday morning that immediately started trending on social media giving some respite to the saffron party amid all the bad publicity.

The wing would have an ICU consisting of 100 beds and uninterrupted access to water for drinking and sanitation, electricity and oxygen supply and three ambulances catering specifically to children, he said.