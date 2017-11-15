Joint training doctrine for armed forces released; focus on synergy and integration

The doctrine aims integration amongst the three services—Army, Air Force and Navy along with other stakeholders.

Aiming to give a push and play a more robust role in diplomacy and enhancing civil-military interface, the armed forces have for the first time compiled a joint training doctrine to promote synergy in its functioning.

Chairman Chiefs of Staff Committee and Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Sunil Lanba released ‘Joint Training Doctrine Indian Armed Forces – 2017’ on Tuesday.

“It is for the first time in the history of the Armed Forces that such a keystone document has been promulgated. The document has been prepared in a ‘collegiate manner’ involving all the three Service Headquarters and flowing from its mother and capstone Doctrine namely, Joint Doctrine Indian Armed Forces -2017 released in April last,” the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

The doctrine aims integration amongst the three services—Army, Air Force and Navy along with other stakeholders leading to an enhanced efficiency and optimum utilisation of resources.

Besides numerous advantages of the Doctrines, this document will also go a long way in ‘fostering initiative’ and ‘stimulating

creativity’ for promoting ‘Integration’ between the three Services in times to come, the Defence Ministry said.

The doctrine will serve as a ‘foundation’ and ‘knowledge base’ from which specific directives and strategies will be issued by

the Chairman Chiefs of Staff Committee to the HQ IDS and Service HQs to consolidate proven concepts, structures, mechanisms, capacities, capabilities, etc, from time to time.

Consequent to the consolidation of Joint Training, this maiden Doctrine will be further developed in due course as Doctrines are always ‘unfinished products’ being ‘Evolving in nature’, for ready reference as ‘Distilled wisdom’ and a ‘Referral document’ for the policy makers, armed forces personnel, academia, etc.

Chief of the Army Staff General Bipin Rawat, Chief of the Air Staff Air Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa and Chief of

Integrated Defence Staff to the Chairman Chiefs of Staff Committee (CISC) Lt Gen Satish Dua were also present on the

occasion.