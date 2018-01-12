JNU students protest against 75% attendance, to skip classes on Jan 15

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students on Friday protested against the 75% attendance being made compulsory for students to appear in the examinations.

"This is just a way to harass the students. I do not understand what kind of attendance they are talking about when we PhD students do not even have classes," a PhD student said. In protest of the new directive, the students have decided not to attend classes on January 15. JNU, in its circular, issued on January 10, made a minimum of 75% attendance compulsory for all students to appear in their examinations.

However, in case of absence on valid medical grounds, 60% attendance will be needed for students to appear in their end-semester examinations. The directive has become effective from this winter session only, and it will apply to all part-time and BA, MA, M.Sc, M. Tech, MPH, PG Diploma and M.Phil students. To keep a track of their attendance record, students can check the monthly attendance report that will be put up at the end of every month.