J&K: We will avenge the death of every martyr; these demons will pay, says Dy CM Nirmal Singh

Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh has warned the Pakistan of serious consequences if they do not stop cross border firings and attacks on the civilians. He said, “We are avenging the killing of every innocent. Pakistan is never going to succeed and this has started.”

Talking to media after the Pantha Chowk encounter, in which a policeman died and five others injured, Deputy CM Singh said, “The terrorism and separatism in Jammu & Kashmir is going to end soon. It is a proxy war, the enemy is not visible. This is why we are very much on alert 24/7.”

On Friday, militants attacked a bus full of security personnel at the Pantha Chowk on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway killing one policeman and injuring five others.

Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh said, “Definitely they get the chance to strike like this sometimes, but the question is whether they are going to succeed.”

Singh further said, “People are celebrating Eid and pray for peace in the region. But these demons are killing the innocent people by either cross border firing or striking at the very soft targets. But I can assure you that they are going to face the serious consequences.”

“We are avenging the killing of every innocent whether it is Lt. Umar Fayaz, who sacrificed his life for the nation or other people,” Singh added.

Lt. Umar Fayaz was abducted and killed by the terrorists in May this year. “There will be peace and law & order soon,” said Singh.

Referring to the Pantha chowk attack, SD Singh Jamwal, Inspector General of Police at Jammu Zone said, “The martyrdom of Krishna Chand will not go in vain. I assure you all that we will give answer to all the challenges and our police force will emerge stronger with working towards the safety and security.”

“Pakistan has made a terrorist environment here. We have faced many challenges of this kind since the past 30 years, and Jammu & Kashmir Police has been playing the front role in this, maintaining the integrity of the state,” IG Jamwal said further.