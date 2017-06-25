JK: Urdu newspaper, teacher booked for spreading lies

An FIR was today registered against an Urdu newspaper and a government teacher for allegedly spreading lies and triggering communal tension in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

"In view of a misinformation campaign launched by a group of people over a piece of land acquired for the Government Degree college, Kalakote, and constant involvement of an Urdu newspaper in spreading 'unverified, concocted, baseless and motivated' information, an FIR has been lodged at Kalakote police station under section 505 of CrPC," a senior government official said here.

"District Magistrate Shahid Iqbal Choudhary has accorded his sanction to lodge the FIR and start the investigation in the matter," he said.

A government teacher has also been booked for inflammatory speeches as well as motivating religious organisations based on wrong reporting, the official said.

It was alleged by a group of people that the Government Degree College, Kalakote had been proposed to be constructed on graveyard land. An Udru newspaper also reported about a protest last Friday against the acquiring of land, but there was no such protest on the ground, he claimed.

Pertinently, the state government had earlier initiated proceedings for acquiring the private land at Kalakote for construction of the college. However, in view of the land provided through transfer from a public sector undertaking-J&K Minerals, the acquisition proceedings were withheld.

Aggrieved parties had also moved the high court against the move.

An amount of Rs 96 lakh had already been paid to J&K Minerals on account of transfer of department land for construction of the college, the official said, adding the land in question has been the acquired property of the PSU since last 50 years.

"The graveyard exists at least 200 feet away from the proposed land and has separate connectivity," he said.

Some anti-social elements with an aim to scuttle the construction of the college and shifting of same to their private land recently started a propaganda alleging construction of the institute on a graveyard which is non-existent, the official said.

"The graveyard is situated in a separate Khasra number (revenue record). A detailed report has already been submitted to the state government and thereafter, construction of the college was cleared after the dispute related to the state of graveyard was set to rest," he reiterated.

Police have started investigation into the matter and arrest of some officials as well as private individuals are likely, he said.

"A Jammu-based Urdu newspaper is also being questioned for the wrongful and baseless news items being regularly published with an aim to promote communal tension in the area," the official added.

