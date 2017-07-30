J&K: Two militants killed in encounter in Pulwama

The identity and group affiliation of the slain militants was not known immediately as the search operation was still in progress, an official said.

Two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces today in Pulwama district of Kashmir, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Tahab area of Pulwama district last night following information about presence of militants in the area, a police official said.

He said a gunfight broke out between the two sides early today, in which two ultras were killed.