J&K: Two government teachers arrested on charges of 'facilitating copying' during Class 12 maths exams

According to the police, the teachers had taken Rs 3,500 each from seven students

Two teachers of the Jammu and Kashmir Education Department were arrested for allegedly "facilitating copying" during class 12 exams at an examination centre here, the police said today.

The teachers had taken between Rs 3,000 and Rs 3,500 from seven students of the centre to help them in copying, they said.

"After receiving an information about teachers facilitating copying, the police long with Sub-Divisional Magistrate, RS Pura, Susheel Sharma conducted raids at examination centres in the Government Higher Secondary Schools (Girls and Boys) in R S Pura, where exam for maths was going on, yesterday," Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), RS Pura, Surinder Choudhary said.

He said three students were caught copying in the presence of the teachers at one of the examination centre.

During the search of the two teachers, Rs 16,000 were recovered from Ravinder Kumar along with a chit which had names of seven students written on it, Choudhary said.

Kumar along with another teacher Yash Pal were arrested for "facilitating copying" in lieu of money paid to them, the SDPO said.

He said the accused had illegally been in the centre as they were not asked for the examination duty by the officials.

The role of the Board of School Education officials is also under scanner, Choudhary said.

"We have taken remand of the duo today for their further interrogation", he said.

"A case has been also filed against the three students for copying," he said.

Meanwhile, the BOSE authorities have put the teachers under suspension.