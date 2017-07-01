J&K: Three LeT terrorists holed up in Anantnag, encounter underway

At least two to three militants including top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander have been holed up inside a building in the Dailgam village in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district.

A lady identified as Tahira Begam has been killed during the cross firing between the militants and the security forces.

The cordon and search operations are being conducted.

"After receiving specific information regarding presence of militants in Dailgam's Birnhi Batpora, security forces laid a cordon in the wee hours. While the cordon was being laid some militants outside a house fired upon which the security personnel retaliated. In the cross firing one lady sustained injuries and later on succumbed. However, some militants are holed up in the house. Efforts are on to take out the civilians out of this house," Police said.

Earlier on June 24, two terrorists, who were holed up inside the Delhi Public School in Srinagar's Panta Chowk, were neutralised by the security forces the next day.