J&K: Police questions two BSF men in gun stealing case

Jammu and Kashmir police is questioning two BSF men after they arrested a civilian when he was trying to steal a rifle from the Personal Security Officer (PSO) of Gujjar and Bakerwal leader at Khanbabal Housing Colony in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Thursday.

Manzoor Ahmad Bhat tried to steal a rifle of PSO Bashir Ahmad when he entered his room. Sources said Bhat concealed the weapon in the blanket when Ahmad went to washroom.

Later Ahmad got suspicious when he saw his personal suitcase being fiddled with. He raised an alarm and with the help of other cops overpowered Bhat before he could flee.

Bhat was later handed over to the police for investigation. During questioning, sources said, he named two BSF men with whom he was in liaison with. Police sources said both BSF men are being questioning to unravel the mystery behind the weapon snatching case.

“Police has registered a case under section 380 Ranbir Penal Code at police station Anantnag for alleged stealing of weapon. During the preliminary investigation one person is arrested and questioning is in progress”, tweeted Anantnag police.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Anantnag, Altaf Ahmad Khan said they have arrested only one person so far. “One civilian Manzoor tried to steal the weapon. We have picked him up. Further details will follow”, he said.