J&K: Parties refuse to acknowledge slain pro-India political leader Ghulam Nabi Patel as their worker

Whose martyr was Ghulam Nabi Patel?

Politics in Jammu and Kashmir has hit a new low after both Congress and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) disowned political activist Ghulam Nabi Patel who was assassinated by terrorists at Rajpora Chowk in Pulwama district on Wednesday afternoon.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti was quick to denounce the killing referring Patel as senior Congress leader. “Heartfelt condolences to the family of senior Congress leader, GN Patel who was killed by militants today in Rajpora. Such cowardly acts achieve nothing but leave one more family devastated”, Mehbooba tweeted. However the Congress reacted sharply and said the Chief Minister disowned her own party worker for the reasons best known to her.

“First of all he was a human being and a mainstream political activist and the chief minister should have condemned it unequivocally. Second we condemn it in the strongest terms and extend condolence to his family members. And thirdly he had quit Congress in 2008 after he was denied ticket to contest from Rajpora and he had joined PDP in 2014”, said Ghulam Ahmad Mir, president J&K Pradesh Congress Committee

Mir said Patel had contested election on Congress ticket in 2002 but left the party to contest as an independent in 2008. “In 2014 he joined the PDP and supported their candidate. I am at loss to understand why PDP disowned him now. He was enjoying security as well because he was from the ruling party”, said Mir.

Ghulam Nabi Patel was on his way to Pulwama when militants resorted to indiscriminate firing on his SUV at Rajpura Chowk . Patel, a resident of Dangerpora Shadimarg and two policemen suffered grievous wounds in the attack. They were immediately rushed to the hospital where Patel was declared dead. “He was grievously injured and was shifted to the hospital where he succumbed. His two guards are also injured”, said Mohommad Aslam, Senior Superintendent of Police, Pulwama.