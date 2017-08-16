J&K: Pakistan ceasefire violations continue, Army jawan injured in earlier incident dies

This is the fifth consecutive day that Pakistani troops have violated the ceasefire along the LoC.

Pakistan on Wednesday shelled forward posts and civilian areas along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, even as an Army jawan wounded in an earlier incident in Uri sector succumbed at a hospital, an Army officer said.

Four jawans and a woman have died this month in Pakistani firing.

"One Havaldar Narendra Singh, who was injured in ceasefire violation by Pakistani Army on August 7, died today," an Army officer said.

The 43-year-old jawan, who belonged to Haripur village of Uttarakhand, is survived by his wife Asha Devu and two daughters.

There have been nine ceasefire violations in past five days starting from August 12 wherein two jawans and a woman were killed. Five persons, including four jawans, were injured in the attacks.

"Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics and mortars from 0534 hours in Poonch sector along the Line of Control (LoC) today," a defence spokesman said.

"Indian Army retaliated strongly and effectively," he added.

According to reports, firing and shelling were reported at six places in Mankote, Basuni, Mendhar, Malipur, Dharna and Patri of Poonch district.

Pakistan violated the ceasefire four times on August 13 by firing and shelling in Krishnagati, Nowshera and Mankote, resulting in injuries to three jawans.

On August 12, Pakistani troops heavily fired on forward posts and civilian areas in Krishnagati and Poonch sectors in which a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) and a woman were killed.

A Pakistani Army shell exploded near a house killing 40-year-old Raqia Bi of Gohlad Kalran on August 12. Naib Subedar Jagram Singh Tomar was also killed in Pakistani firing in Krishnagati sector.

On August 8, Pakistani troops shelled Krishnagati sector of Poonch district, in which Sepoy Pawan Singh Sugra was grievously injured and later succumbed to injuries.

On August 7, an Army jawan was injured in a ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops along the LoC in Uri sector of Baramulla district.

On August 6, Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire by firing at Indian posts along the LoC in Baba Khori area of Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

2017 has seen a sharp increase in ceasefire violations by Pakistan.