J&K: One Indian soldier dead in unprovoked firing by Pakistan in Sunderbani sector

One Indian soldier was killed in unprovoked firing by Pakistan in Sunderbani sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. According to reports, Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked firing on Indian Army posts in Sunderbani sector in Rajouri district of the valley today. Indian Army strongly retaliated to Pakistan's unprovoked aggression. However, in the exchange of fire, Lance Naik Yogesh Muralidhar Bhadane, was grievously injured and later succumbed to his injuries.

Bhadane was 28 years old and hailed from Khalane village in Dhule district of Maharashtra. He was survived by his family including his wife.

Army Chief Gen. Bipin Rawat on Friday said the force was ready to call Pakistan's "nuclear bluff" and cross the border to carry out any operation if asked by the government. "We will call the (nuclear) bluff of Pakistan. If we will have to really confront the Pakistanis, and a task is given to us, we are not going to say we cannot cross the border because they have nuclear weapons. We will have to call their nuclear bluff," Gen. Rawat said.

He was responding to a question during a press conference on possibility of Pakistan using its nuclear weapons in case the situation along the border deteriorates. In reply to another question, he said India and the US were deliberating on a proposal to appoint military liaison officers at each other's combatant commands. "We are examining various dimensions of the proposal," he said.