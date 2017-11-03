J&K Muslim clergy gears up for fight against liquor

While Jammu and Kashmir is not a dry state, terror outfits have practically banned liquor in the Valley since 1990

Muslim clergy in Jammu and Kashmir is bracing up for a showdown against the state government for opening a liquor shop at Srinagar International Airport.

Though Jammu and Kashmir is not a dry state, terror outfits have banned liquor in the valley since 1990. Allah Tigers — now a defunct group — ransacked and looted the liquor shops forcing all of them to close down instantly at the onset of militancy in 1990. However four vends were opened in mid nineties amid tight security.

The liquor shop at the highly fortified Srinagar International Airport will be a new addition to cater to the tourists and passengers. "Now travellers need not go to different shops, but can pick up liquor of choice from the counter," said Sharad Kumar, director Airport Authority of India (AAI) Srinagar International Airport.

Islamic clergy, angry over the decision, has threatened to launch a public movement and move courts against setting up the liquor shop.

"We will not remain silent. We will launch a public movement against this decision. We will also go to court," said Moulana Ghulam Rasool Hami, chairman of Karwan-e-Islami (KeI), one of the largest religious organisations in Jammu and Kashmir.

Opposition too has joined the chorus against banning liquor in the state. "This is against our ethos. All efforts should be made to discourage setting up the liquor shop at the airport. We will take up the issue in Legislative Assembly," said Hakeem Mohommad Yasin, president of Peoples Democratic Front who represents Khan Sahab constituency in the Assembly.

INFORMAL BAN