J&K: Mob lynches man after catching him clicking pictures

A man was seen moving in suspicious circumstances by some people near Jamia Masjid in Nowhatta area at 0030 hours, police sources said.

An unidentified man was lynched by an irate mob after he allegedly opened fire at a group of people who caught him clicking pictures near a mosque in downtown area of Srinagar.

A man was seen moving in suspicious circumstances by some people near Jamia Masjid in Nowhatta area at 0030 hours, police sources said. He was reportedly clicking pictures of people while they were coming out of the mosque.

They said people tried to catch the man who allegedly fired several shots from his pistol, injuring three persons.

The irate mob then caught hold of him and stripped him naked before stoning him to death, the sources said.

His body was taken to police control room for identification and other legal procedures, they said adding the situation in old city has turned tense following the incident.

The identity of the deceased could not be immediately established as the angry mob went on a rampage targeting empty security pickets erected in the area.

Police reinforcement were rushed in to restore normalcy in the area.

Muslims across Kashmir are observing Shab-e-Qadr (the night of power) with night-long prayers and supplications being made inside the mosques and shrines of the valley.

The authorities have already announced restrictions on movement of people in seven police station areas of the city as a precautionary measure.

The restrictions, which would come into force at dawn, were announced to maintain law and order as separatists had called for protests after Friday prayers against killing of a civilian during protests in Kakapora area of Pulwama District yesterday.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)