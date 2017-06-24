JK lynching: Five of 12 identified held, SP transferred

Five persons were arrested and a senior official shunted after a mob lynched a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of the Jammu and Kashmir police outside the historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar's Nowhatta area on Thursday night.

Top police officials expressed resolve that the guilty would not spared for the brutal killing of DSP Mohammad Ayub Pandith and said that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) had been formed to probe the case.

Five of the 12 persons identified in connection with the crime had been arrested, state Director General of Police (DGP) S P Vaid said.

In an order issued late last night, Vaid also transferred the Superintendent of Police (SP), North Srinagar, Sajad Khaliq Bhat. Nowhatta, where the lynching took place, falls under the jurisdiction of the SP, North Srinagar.

Sajad Ahmad Shah, the additional SP (Traffic City), Srinagar, was asked to look after the duties of the SP (North Srinagar) while Bhat has been asked to report to the headquarters.

"An SIT headed by an SP rank officer has been formed for speedy investigation into the lynching incident in which Deputy Superintendent of Police Mohammad Ayub Pandith was killed on the night of June 22," a police official said.

Pandith was stripped and lynched by a mob outside the historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar's Nowhatta area Thursday night triggering outrage across Kashmir and drawing all-round condemnation.

"We have identified 12 persons in connection with the case and five of them have been arrested so far," Director General of Police S P Vaid told

