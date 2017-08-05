J&K IAS officer removed over racy pictures

An IAS officer was removed from his post by the Jammu and Kashmir government and an enquiry ordered against him after some purported objectionable pictures of him went viral on social media on Friday

Niraj Kumar, a 2010 batch Jammu and Kashmir cadre IAS officer, who was posted as Deputy Commissioner in Udhampur, was seen with two women, whose faces were not clearly visible, in the pictures that went viral.

Soon after the pictures were circulated on various WhatsApp groups and uploaded on different social networking sites, the Jammu and Kashmir government swung into action and attached the IAS officer with the office of the Divisional Commissioner Jammu, pending enquiry.

"Pending enquiry into his conduct, Niraj Kumar, IAS, Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur, is hereby attached in the office of Divisional Commissioner, Jammu," read an order issued by the General Administration Department (GAD) of the Jammu and Kashmir government.

Arvind Sharma, Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC), Udhampur, will look after the work of Kumar till further orders.

Sources said prompt action was taken to avoid any public backlash.

"He (Kumar) has not been suspended. He has only been attached. An enquiry has been ordered. The time frame for the investigation and other things will be done separately," Khursheed Ahmad Shah, commissioner/secretary, GAD, told DNA.

Sources said the objectionable pictures have shaken the bureaucracy.

"It needs a thorough probe. The faces of the girls are not visible. Is it by design or something else? Who clicked the pictures? There are several unanswered questions which needs answers," said an officer.

The government, however, has not referred the case to the police, nor is any investigation by the police being sought. "Nobody knows who these girls are," said an officer.