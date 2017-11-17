J&K: Footballer Majid Khan who joined LeT surrenders before security forces

Majid Irshad Khan, a district level footballer from Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag who had recently joined militant organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba, on Friday surrendered before the security forces.

The 20-year-old had left home late October and joined the Lashkar-e-Toiba, leaving his family and friends distraught.

Majid's goalkeeping skills were the talk of the town before he left to join the terror outfit.

It is believed that he had joined militancy after participating in the funeral of his friend Yawar Nissar Shergujri, a militant who was killed in an encounter with security forces at Herpora in Anantnag district in August.

Khan had hinted his inclination to join militant ranks in a Facebook post on October 29.

"Jab shauq-e-shahadat ho dil mai, tou suli say gabrana kya (When the desire for martyrdom beats in your heart, why fear the gallows then)," he said in the post.

Khan was member of a local football club since he in the ninth standard.

In a video doing rounds on social media, his mother, Ayesha, was seen pleading for his return.

"Come back and kill us, then go back. Who you have left me for? Majid come as fast as you can, for the sake of your father," she says.