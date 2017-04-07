J&K flood situation: PM Modi speaks to CM Mufti, offers all possible help from Centre

Water level in river Jhelum and it's tributaries started to recede on Friday after rainfall stopped on Thursday night, easing flood fears in Kashmir, officials said.

The water level in Jhelum started to recede at around 3.00 am at Sangam in South Kashmir, the officials said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and assured all possible help.

"Spoke to J&K CM @MehboobaMufti on the flood situation in the state. Offered all possible support from Centre in dealing with the situation," PM Modi tweeted .

On Thursday, Mufti chaired a high-level meeting here to take stock of the situation.

She has asked the divisional administration to gear up to meet any eventuality in view of the inclement weather, an official spokesman said.

She reviewed the preparedness and the steps to be taken by the administration in view of the emerging situation of rains and waterlogging in many parts of Kashmir Valley at a meeting of officers here.

Mehbooba directed that senior functionaries of the concerned departments be deputed to the control room to respond to the emerging situation in a coordinated approach.

She also directed chalking out contingency plans for the flood-prone areas and make available nearby buildings in case of emergency evacuations.

The incessant rains have forced closure of the arterial Jammu-Srinagar national highway as the downpour has triggered landslides and shooting stones at several places along the 300-km road.

Vehicles and of passengers remained stranded at Udhampur as authorities are not allowing traffic movement towards Batote.

(With inputs from PTI)