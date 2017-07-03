J&K: Encounter underway in Pulwama, 1 terrorist killed

A terrorist has been gunned down in an encounter by security forces in Pulwama district's Bamnoo area on Monday morning.

On a specific information received, the Special Operations Group (SOG) Pulwama and 44 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) of army launched cordon and search operation in the area.

Meanwhile, two more terrorists are trapped in the area, and operations are underway to smoke them out.

#UPDATE Encounter in Pulwama's Bamnoo: Slain terrorist identified as Kifayat. Two other terrorists are trapped — ANI (@ANI_news) July 3, 2017

J&K: One terrorist has been gunned down by security forces in Pulwama's Bamnoo, two others trapped. Operation continues (visuals deferred) pic.twitter.com/noyTSYyg3U — ANI (@ANI_news) July 3, 2017

On Sunday, security officials in a joint operation began to cordon off Pulwama's Malangpora area in search of terrorists.

Army, local police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) began a search operation to nab terrorists trapped in the area.