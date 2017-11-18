J&K: Curfew like restrictions in part of Srinagar after killing of top militant Mugees Ahmad Mir

Curfew-like restrictions have been imposed in the sensitive old city after tension gripped Srinagar following the killing of a top commander of Al-Qaeda linked Ansar Gazwat-ul-Hind Mugees Ahmad Mir near Zakura on Friday evening.

Jammu and Kashmir government has also ordered the closure of schools and colleges on Saturday as a precautionary measure to keep anti-national elements at bay and prevent any protest marches in the city. However, the school board examinations will be held on schedule as authorities have decided to consider roll number slips as curfew passes.

Authorities have imposed curfew-like restrictions in the areas falling under the eight police station in Srinagar city. These include Pairmpora, Rainawar, Safa Kadal, Nowhatta, Khanyar and MR Gunj, There will be partial restrictions in areas under Maisuma and Kralkhud police stations.

Tensions rose on Friday evening after security forces killed the top commander of Zakid Musa led Al Qaeda linked Ansar Gazwat-ul-Hind in a shootout at Zakura in Srinagar outskirts.

Mugees Ahmad Mir was traveling in a car which was intercepted by the operational detachment of the Special Operations Group of Jammu and Kashmir police near Zakura. The militants on board fired on the cops triggering an encounter in which sub-inspector Imran Ahmad Tak was killed and SPO injured.

Another militant was captured alive while Mugees had fled despite being injured in the shootout. However, he later succumbed to his injuries.

A resident of Parimpora in Srinagar outskirts, Mugees had joined Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen last year before switching sides to Zakir Musa led Ansar Gazwat-ul-Hind.

Director General of Police SP Vaid said the killing of Mugees is a big success for the security forces. “Yes it is a big success for the security forces”, he said

Late in the evening, Mugees’s body reached his home in Parimpora in Srinagar outskirts. His body was wrapped in black ISIS flag with Kalima (first fundamental of Islam) inscribed on it. Mugees was one among the few militants of Srinagar who are currently active in Kashmir.