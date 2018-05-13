J&K: CRPF jawan killed, 3 fleeing terrorists steal his rifle

A botched-up operation to flush-out terrorists from a built-up area on Friday night left a CRPF trooper dead and resulted in the escape of three holed-up ultras in South Kashmir's Pulwama district. The terrorists snatched the rifle of the slain trooper before fleeing.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists in Chinar Bagh Mohalla at Takiya village, a joint patrol of 55 Rashtriya Rifles (RR), 182nd and 183rd battalion CRPF and Pulwama Police launched a cordon-and-search operation late on Friday night.

As security forces were zeroing in on the target, the hiding terrorists fired indiscriminately. Bashir Ahmad, who owns the house, sustained a shoulder injury.

In the initial exchange of fire, CRPF jawan Mandeep Kumar sustained injuries and later succumbed. He belonged to Central Reserve Police Force's 182nd Battalion. Kumar is said to have been leading an assault team when he came under heavy fire.

"The terrorists fled under the cover of darkness," said a police officer. "The operation was called off early in the morning." Sources said the operation was called off to avoid collateral damage as people were trying to march to the encounter site to help the terrorists escape.

"The terrorists were locals and some were new recruits," said Senior Superintendent of Police (Pulwama) Mohammad Aslam, adding, "Stone pelting did not have any impact on the cordon."

