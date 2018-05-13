J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti urges for security during Ramzan

Amid growing chorus for Ramzan ceasefire, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti asked the security agencies to exercise restraint and ensure the secure environment and hassle free movement during the holy fasting month starting next week.

Mehbooba made the remarks while chairing unified headquarters meeting to review the overall security situation in the state.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister stressed upon the security and intelligence agencies to synchronize their efforts and actions on the ground, while dealing with the challenging situations, through strict adherence to prescribed Standard Operating Procedures.

An official spokesman said she advised security agencies to ensure safety and security of public and their properties, while dealing with security and law and order related incidents.

She also spoke to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday over the alleged assault on a group of Kashmiris in the Capital.

She urged Kejriwal to ensure the safety and security of Kashmiris in Delhi.

“Mehbooba Mufti asked Arvind Kejriwal to ensure and maintain the confidence and safety of people from the state in the national Capital,” an official spokesman said.