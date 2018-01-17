Jind rape and murder case: It's part of society, such incidents have been taking place since forever, says Haryana cop

In a shocking statement, a senior Haryana Police officer has virtually played down the case of rape and murder of a Dalit girl in the state.

RC Mishra, ADGP Ambala Range was quoted as saying, "It's part of society. Such incidents have been taking place since forever. Role of police is to probe, nab criminal & prove things. We're leaving no stone unturned to do that. We must work to stop such incidents from recurring". His statement has come at a time when the state is reeling under series of crimes against women and the opposition is currently asking for CM Khattar to resign.

"We are investigating and scanning all CCTV cameras in the area. All people related to the case are being interrogated. After we receive FSL report, we can make a further comment," said RC Mishra, ADGP Ambala Range about the rape and murder case of 15-year-old Dalit girl from a village in Kurukshetra district. Incidentally the body of the accused in the case has been found on Wednesday in a canal near Jyotisar.

The youth had been named as the alleged abductor in a complaint lodged by the girl's family after the teenager had gone missing last week from her village in Kurukshetra after leaving home to attend a tuition class.

Meanwhile, amid mounting attack from the opposition over deteriorating law and order, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said, "Such incidents are unfortunate. We'll take strict action and tie up all loose ends. We have made changes in the police administration and transferred a few officers." "I appeal political parties to not politicise the issue," he added.

In the wake of the recent rapes and murders in Haryana, DGP B S Sandhu on Tuesday held a meeting with senior police officers and directed field units to give utmost priority to cases of crime against women and children. The meeting was attended by field officers of the rank of Commissioners of Police, IGPs of various police ranges, Superintendents of Police of various districts, among other officers via videoconferencing, an official release said here.

Expressing serious concerns over the recent cases of crimes against women, Sandhu directed all field units to put the best resources available with them to detection and prevention of such offences, it said. "No missing report should be taken casually and prompt action should be initiated. There should be close monitoring at the level of the SP and the Range IGP," Sandhu said.Notably, two minor Dalit girls were allegedly raped and killed in separate incidents last week, barely a month after a similar case involving a six-year-old girl shook the state.

Sending a clear message to all field officers, the DGP said safety and security of every citizen is paramount, especially of women and children, and under no circumstances any lapse or negligence on the part of any staff or official of any rank while dealing with such cases would be tolerated, the statement read. He further urged the Range IGPs, Commissioners of Police and SPs to strengthen and personally monitor the functioning of women helpline and involve the youth and representatives of society in fighting crimes against women, it said. He also directed all SPs/CPs to ensure security and patrolling near all women colleges and schools.

With agency inputs