Jharkhand: Security beefed outside Muslim yoga teacher's home after stone-pelting incident

The Jharkhand Police have increased security outside the house of a yoga teacher in Ranchi after she reported receiving threats. Reports on Friday alleged that a mob had pelted stones at her house.

Two quick response teams are stationed near Rafia Naaz’s house, Deputy Superintendent of Police Vikas Chandra Srivastav said, according to PTI.

Meanwhile, cutting across party lines, politicians on Saturday called for action to be taken against those issuing death threats to Rafia Naaz.

BJP leader Nupur Sharma said, "It is absolutely unfortunate. Women are targeted adversely for singing song, acting in movie and now for teaching Yoga. This is a free country. Women have been guaranteed equal rights under the constitution of India. I see no reason why any religious cleric should come out and either issue fatwas and in this case and in this case give her death threats."

Shiv Sena leader Manisha Kayande told ANI, "I think this matter is very serious and the home ministry needs to arrest the person concerned. She is performing her duties and it is the government?s directive also to teach Yoga in schools."

Naaz said that she has been receiving these for last three years.

Naaz is a resident of Doranda in Ranchi, and has been performing yoga since the age of four. She has won many accolades and awards in this field