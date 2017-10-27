Jharkhand: Myanmar Counsel General from Kolkata dies in mishap; wife injured

Myanmar Consul General in Kolkata Pyi Soe on Friday died in a road accident in Giridih, Jharkhand, Superitendent of Police Akhilesh Wariyar confirmed.

Pyi Soe was appointed Consul General in Kolkata in December 2016. He was reportedly returning to Kolkata from Bodh Gaya when the accident took place.

According to news agency ANI, Soe and his wife were travelling with two other people when the incident happened. Soe, who was driving, rammed his vehicle into a truck as his vehicle was trying to avoid ramming into a motorcycle.

The incident took place in Nimiaghat area in Giridh district of Jharkhand.