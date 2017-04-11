Jena seeks PM's intervention to halt construction of barrage

Congress leader Srikant Jena today sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention to halt construction of barrage in upstream of Mahanadi river and formation of a tribunal to resolve river water dispute between Odisha and Chattisgarh.

The former Union Minister told reporters that he has written a letter to the Prime Minister to draw his attention to the adverse impact on Odisha of many barrages being constructed by the BJP Government in Chhattisgarh in upstream of river Mahanadi.

Describing Mahanadi as a lifeline of Odisha, Jena said people of the state have been vehemently opposing the barrage projects being implemented on a war footing in order to provide

water to industrialists.

"I requested the prime minister to intervene forthwith for stoppage of barrage construction works on Mahanadi in Chhattisgarh and formation of a special tribunal for resolving the river water dispute," the Congress leader said.

He also reiterated the demand for a tribunal to resolve to Mahanadi river water dispute between Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

"We cannot allow the Mahanadi river to dry up as it will severely affect Odisha and its people," he said adding Modi should try to get the matter settled during national executive meeting of BJP here as Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh is also slated to attend the meet.

The Congress leader also lashed out at the ruling BJD for raising issues like Kerosene quota and pushing the important Mahanadi river water issue into back burner.

Hitting out at the Centre over the issue of coal cess, Jena claimed that around Rs 8,000 crore being earned from Odisha annually is being diverted for projects in developed states like Gujarat and Maharashtra.

Stating that Modi has been projecting Odisha as a poor and backward state, he said the prime minister, therefore, should ensure that the money raised through coal cess is utilised for different programmes in Odisha and not diverted to advanced states.

Jena also slammed the Centre over reverse auction of Mahdakini coal mines in Odisha and alleged that the state lost Rs one lakh crore because of this.

Referring to violence in Bhadrak, Jena said Modi should advise the supporters of BJP to take maintain peace and harmony.

