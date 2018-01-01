JeM turns to local cadres for fidayeen recruits

The two fidayeens killed in the CRPF camp have been identified as local recruits who had joined terror ranks barely two to three months ago. This throws light on the imminent danger that awaits as the Jaish-e-Mohommad (JeM) is adding a dangerous dimension to the ongoing unrest by turning local cadres into fidayeens (member of a suicide squad).

CRPF spokesman Rajesh Yadav identified the fidayeens as Fardeen Ahmad Khanday of Nazeenpora, Tral, and Manzoor Ahmad Baba of Drubgam, Pulwama in south Kashmir.

In a clear departure from the policy of using Pakistan nationals as fidayeens to storm camps, the Jaish has used two local boys to carry out a suicide attack. And, it is after decades that locals have carried out a fidayeen attack in Kashmir.

Fardeen was a 16-year-old school dropout and the son of a policeman from Tral area, who had joined terrorism a few months ago. Baba had also joined terrorism hardly two months ago. In fact, Baba's family had made an emotional appeal for his homecoming, taking cue from the footballer turned militant Majid Khan, who returned after his mother made a fervent appeal.

Additional Director General of Police, Kashmir Zone, Munir Ahmad Khan, however, told DNA that they are still in the process of identifying the fidayeens gunned down in the incident.

Five soldiers, including an officer, were killed, while three others were injured when a group of heavily-armed JeM fidayeens stormed the highly-secured Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) training facility in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Sunday.

JeM claimed the attack. A JeM spokesman called up local news agencies to stake the claim. He also ridiculed Operation All Out, launched by the security forces earlier this year to eliminate terrorists.