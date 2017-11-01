JD(U) faction seeks action against party leader in RS

The ongoing feud between Nitish Kumar and Sharad Yadav camps took a curious turn on Tuesday with the latter now shooting off a missive to Rajya Sabha Chairman, seeking disqualification of JDU's Leader of House RC Singh.

Singh's petition seeking disqualification of party MPs Sharad Yadav and Ali Anwar Ansari is already pending before the Rajya Sabha and will be heard on November 8.

In the meantime, acting president of Sharad camp of JD-U, Chhotubhai Vasava, has written to the Rajya Sabha Chairman, seeking Singh's disqualification under the same, which prescribes such action against a member "if he has voluntarily given up his membership of such political party".

Their argument is that Singh by supporting Nitish Kumar's decision to align with BJP and actively supporting in his programmes thereafter has voluntarily given up membership of the JD(U).

In the petition, it has been argued that Nitish Kumar faction of the JD(U) by aligning with the NDA has conducted in contrast to the resolutions/decisions taken by the party's national executive in the year 2013 to oppose the BJP.