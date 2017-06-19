Jayant Sinha: Trying to change face of India's aviation sector

After demonstrating an outstanding performance in Finance, for months, an IIT graduate and Harvard MBA, Jayant Sinha, seems to be one of the most underutilised ministers in the Narendra Modi Cabinet, feel many.

A former venture capitalist, Jayant has got the knowledge of the competitive corporate world's experience to handle as diverse sectors as IT, finance, investment, commerce, energy, telecom and industries. He has not only studied the subjects, but has also led from the front, to guide his companies to good profit in the competitive US and Indian markets. He has the capacity to deliver through his astute planning and strategic execution, feel people who have seen him work. As the Minister of State for Civil Aviation he is currently involved in making his aviation ministry's subsidy-based regional scheme — Ude Desh Ka Aaam Nagrik (UDAN) — a success. The idea is to connect smaller cities having small airports with the bigger cities. Jayant's endeavour is to strengthen the airport infrastructure plan through the new aviation policy.

Countrywide 72 airports will be utilised for a total of 108 new routes, creating about 13 lakh seats, for passengers. Sinha means business and with a subsidy of Rs 200 crore annually, he is aiming to transform the aviation scene in the country. His own constituency Hazaribagh in Jharkhand is among one of the centres where small airport will be developed.

Jayant, who studied in the Harvard Business School after graduating from IIT Delhi, has a professional approach and rose to become a partner in Mckinsey and then floated his own companies travelling between US where he moved 25 years ago. Son of the former Union Finance minister Yashwant Sinha, Jayant had the privilege to observe his father first as a civil servant, then a parliamentarian, then as one of the brain trusts of the BJP and then as a finance minister. So, in those days, Jayant provided policy inputs to his father, on several initiatives. When he became the Union minister of state for finance, Jayant, launched the mortgage interest tax deduction scheme and Saral Form, to file income tax returns with ease and improve tax compliance.

Jayant used to assist his father in Hazaribagh in Jharkhand during his election campaign and he toured every village and panchayat in this largely rural caste-ridden constituency.

People who know Jayant well, say that he nurses his constituency well and as part of this, with the help of a scheme, the IIT alumni funded group helps provide skill training to people. This skill development centre will enable the youth of his constituency to attain expertise. He aims to develop —Make in Hazaribagh — to be backed by the youth who learn the skills and help make Hazaribagh an industrial investment destination with availability of trained skills.

