Jayalalithaa's health improves, requires longer stay in hospital: Apollo

Apollo in its health bulletin on Thursday said that even though Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa's health continues to improve, she requires to stay in the hospital for a longer time.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, who was hospitalised in Chennai recently for fever and dehydration, continues to improve but requires a longer stay at the hospital, even as a team of doctors from AIIMS examined the AIADMK supremo. The AIIMS team, comprising Dr G Khilnani, Professor of Department of Pulmunology medicine, Dr Anjanthrika, Professor of Anaesthesiology and Critical Care and Dr Nithish Nayak, Professor of Department of Cardiology had held detailed deliberations on Wednesday on the treatment protocols provided to Jayalalithaa by the specialist team at the Apollo hospital, the hospital said in a release on Thursday.

"The expert team from AIIMS examined the Chief Minister and concurred with the present line of treatment being provided to Jayalalithaa," the release from Subbiah Viswanathan, Chief Operating Officer of Apollo hospital said.

"The expert team will be available till tomorrow even as the British specialist Dr Richard John Beale examined the AIADMK chief again today," he said.

Based on the deliberations and clinical examination, the group of doctors from Apollo hospital have drawn up a detailed medical management plan, keeping in view Jayalalithaa's "known history of diabetes and winter bronchitis in inclement weather," the release said. It said the present treatment regimen includes continued respiratory support, nebulisation, drugs to decongest the lungs, antibiotics, nutritions, general nursing care and supporting therapy.

"The consensus of opinions of all the experts is that the line of treatment given to the Chief Minister should be continued as she will require a longer stay at the hospital," the release said.

Jayalalithaa's health condition "continues to improve and is making gradual progress," it said.

The comprehensive treatment plan, including appropriate antibiotics, respiratory support and other allied clinical measures were being continued, the release said. "The Chief Minister under observation of a panel of doctors, consisting of intensivists, cardiologists, respiratory physicians, infectious disease specialists and diabetologists," it said, adding that detailed lab and radiology investigations were continuously being carried out by the doctors.