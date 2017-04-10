Japanese technical assistance for U'khand for disaster control

Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) will provide technical assistance to Uttarakhand to help it deal with damage caused by natural disasters especially landslides.

Senior officials from Uttarakhand including Chief Secretary S Ramaswamy and a Japanese delegation consisting of JICA's Chief Project Director Anoop Mallik and experts Shingo Kitaura and Saori Miyazama arrived at an agreement to this effect at a meeting also attended by forest officials here today.

As per the agreement which is part of an MoU signed by Uttarakhand Chief Secretary and JICA Chief Project Director in India, Japanese experts will train forest department personnel of the state on how to go about restoration efforts in the event of landslides in forest areas.

