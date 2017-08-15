Janmashtami 2017: Two dahi handi-related deaths reported out of Mumbai

One incident was reported from Airoli, while the other was from Palghar

A second case of death has been reported from Maharashtra on the eve of Janmashtami, as a 34-year old was electrocuted in a Dahi handi program in Mumbai’s Airoli today.

Nagesh Sainath Parle, a resident of Kurla was immediately taken to hospital in Mulund where he was declared dead, confirmed Senior PI Airoli Police station Pradip Tiddar.

Earlier in the day, a man died while forming a human pyramid during Dahi Handi celebrations on the eve of Janamashtami in Dhansar Kashipada of Palghar district.

The incident happened around 6.30 p.m., when Rohan Gopinath Kini fell off during human pyramid formation after suffering a seizure, following which he was rushed immediately taken to Philia hospital but was declared brought dead by the medical officer.

Police has registered a case of accidental death in Palghar police station.

The deceased's body was sent for the post mortem and the actual reason of death will be clear only after the report.

Reportedly, in last five years, around 1,171 govindas got injured and approximately five lost their lives while attempting to break the dahi handis.

On August, the Maharashtra Government filed a caveat in the Supreme Court in connection with the Dahi Handi matter.

While on August 1, the apex court sent back the 'Dahi Handi' case to Bombay High Court for fresh consideration in view of written submissions filed by the State.

The apex court conducted the hearing on the affidavit filed by the Maharashtra Government.

The affidavit states that the Maharashtra Police has issued guidelines for the said event, according to which, the organisers are directed to make arrangements for mattresses for all the Dahi Handi events across the state.

The court had earlier banned youth below the age of 18 to participate in Dahi Handi rituals and restricted the height of the human pyramid to 20 feet.