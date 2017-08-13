Janmashtami 2017: 13 WhatsApp messages to send on Lord Krishna's birthday

Krishna Janmashtami is on August 14 and the country gears up to celebrate. Social media will be flooded with text messages and WhatsApp forwards. Here are some of the messages that might prove useful to you.

1. Makhan chor hai jis ka naam / Bansi bajana hai jisne kaam / Khushi manao uske janamdin ki / Jisne duniya ko prem shikhaya. Happy Janmashtami.

2. Maiya Yashoda ka lal / Gokul ka gwal / Jinke janm se hua / Gokul aur brij ka nihal / Rakhe aapko sada khushhal / Mubarak ho aapko Janmashtami tyohar.

3. Shri Krishan ki kripa aap par sada bani rahe. Mubarak ho apko Janmasthami ka tyohar.

4. Yashoda ka nandlala birij ka ujala hai / Radha ka shyam wo hai / wo he gokul ka gwala. Happy Janmashtami.

5. Gokul me hai jinka waas / Gopiyo sang jo karey raas / Devki-Yashoda jinki maiya / aise hamare kishan kanhaiya / May Lord Krishna fulfill all your wishes. Happy Shri Krishna Janamasthami!

6. Celebrating Lord Krishna’s birthday, helps in awakening our spirit & reminds us Of His presence always! Happy Janmashtami.

7. May Lord Krishna fulfil all your wishes. Happy Janamasthami!

8. May Lord Krishna come to your house & take away all your makhan & mishri with all your worries & sorrows. Happy Janmashtami!

9. The day of love and fortune, the day of birth of Lord Krishna, a lover, friend & divine Guru - Happy Shri Krishna Janmashtami.

10. Lord Krishna believed in Karam Yoga / Follow the right path / See unity in diversity / Serve humanity without expecting rewards / Happy Janmashtami.

11. May the Natkhat Nandlala always give you many reasons to be Happy and you find peace in Krishna’s consciousness. Happy Janmashtami.

12. It is very obvious that truth will always win, So always try to do the things told by Lord Krishna. And behave like Lord Rama. Wish you a very Happy Janmashtami.

13. Today is very precious day/Someone special was born/Born to fight against inhumanity/Born to save the trust in God. Happy Janmashtami!

Hope your Janmashtami is one spent amongst loved ones.