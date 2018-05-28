Janakpuri West-Kalkaji Mandir section of Delhi Metro's Magenta Line to be inaugurated today

The Janakpuri West-Kalkaji Mandir section of the Delhi Metro's Magenta Line will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday. The 24.82-km-long stretch will bring domestic terminal of the city airport on the DMRC network and cut travel time between Noida and Gurgaon by at least 30 minutes.

It will also take the total length of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) network to 277 km, officials said.

The opening ceremony will take place at 4.30 pm at the Nehru Enclave metro station. Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs (Independent Charge) and Kejriwal will be present in the ceremony beside senior officials of Delhi and Union Urban Development Ministry.

After the inauguration, the dignitaries will then travel in a train to Hauz Khas metro station after the inauguration.

On December 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the 12.64-km-long stretch of the Magenta Line's Botanical Garden-Kalkaji Mandir corridor, cutting down the travel time between Noida and parts of south Delhi by more than 30 minutes.

Now, with the opening of the remainder of the Magenta Line, the travel time between Noida and Gurgaon will shrink by at least 30 minutes.

"After the inauguration of this vital link, the approximate time to commute between HUDA City Centre (end of Yellow Line on Gurgaon side) and Botanical Garden (on Blue Line in Noida) stations will be about 50 minutes," DMRC officials said.

"Presently, a metro journey from HUDA City Centre to Botanical Garden takes about an hour and a half with the interchange at Rajiv Chowk station," they said.

The Delhi Metro is also touting the Magenta Line as a 'Knowledge Corridor' as four major universities of the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR), have been connected on it.

(With PTI inputs)