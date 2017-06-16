Jammu & Kashmir: Encounter underway between 3 suspected terrorists and security forces

Heavy firing is taking place between the security forces and the terrorists.

A joint cordon and search operation is being conducted by security forces after three suspected terrorists were trapped in a building.

A joint operation was conducted by 90 Battalion Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), one Rashtriya Rifles, Special Operation Group (SOG) Jammu and Kashmir Police at Kulgam district's Idgah Mohalla, Arwani, from Friday early morning.

Kulgam operation is in progress, we are responding to firing by terrorists: IGP Kashmir, Muneer Khan on Kulgam encounter pic.twitter.com/epZvZY2MjX — ANI (@ANI_news) June 16, 2017

Locals are also reportedly involved in stone pelting helping terrorists escape.

Reportedly, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) district commander Junaid Mattoo, and two of his associates are trapped.

On Thursday, terrorists attacked a police patrol party in Srinagar's Hyderpora area and injured two policemen.

On the same day, Pakistani troops violated a ceasefire in Naushera Sector along the Line of Control (LoC) and the Indian Army retaliated strongly and effectively.