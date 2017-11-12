'Jammu and Kashmir is ours, PoK belongs to Pakistan', Rishi Kapoor backs Farooq Abdullah

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor said he agrees with National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, who claimed that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) belongs to Pakistan and "this won't change" no matter how many wars India and Pakistan fight against each other.

Abdullah on Saturday said that talk of an independent Kashmir was "wrong" as the Valley is landlocked and surrounded by three nuclear powers -- China, Pakistan and India.

His statement came days after Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had rejected the idea of an "independent Kashmir", saying it was not based on "reality".

Reacting to the same, Rishi wrote on Twitter, "Farooq Abdullah ji, Salaam! Totally agree with you sir. Jammu and Kashmir is ours, and PoK is theirs. This is the only way we can solve our problem.

"Accept it, I am 65-years-old and I want to see Pakistan before I die. I want my children to see their roots. Bas karva dijiye (Please make it happen). Jai Mata Di!"

The Kapoor clan has a house in Peshawar, Pakistan. It was constructed between 1918 and 1922 by Dewan Basheswarnath Kapoor, father of Prithviraj Kapoor, who was the first from the family to enter the Indian film industry.

The family shifted to India after Partition.