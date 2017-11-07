Jaipur royal and BJP MLA Diya Kumari issues dire warning to Padmavati team

BJP MLA and member of the erstwhile Jaipur royal family Diya Kumari has warned that Padmavati would not be released if it does not depict history authentically and takes liberty with facts. Interestingly, Deepika had been hosted by erstwhile Jaipur royals while she was promoting Bajirao Mastani another Bhansali film that had attracted controversy for similar reasons; distorting history.

In an official statement issued on Tuesday, the legislator said “No film should hurt the sentiments of a community by twisting historical facts. The director of the film Padmavati, Sanjay Leela Bhansali should not wrongly depict the story of Queen Padmavati of Chittor.”

The Rajput and Brahmin organisations have been demanding that the film be released only after a panel of historians are shown the film. Adding her voice to the demand, the member of the erstwhile royal family also said that Bhansali should get the facts in the film verified by a forum of historians and then release it.

Speaking on behalf of the community, Diya Kumari said the Rajputs will not allow any distortion of the valiant history of Rajasthan and sacrifice of its people in fighting barbarians.

Interestingly Deepika Padukone, who portrays the character of Padmavati the valiant queen of Chittorgarh had visited the erstwhile Jaipur royal family in 2015 while doing the promotional rounds for her film Bajirao Mastani. She rode a royal buggy and had met three generations of the family. Incidentally Bajirao Mastani was also by Bhansali and had courted controversy.

Padmavati is slated for a December 1 release.