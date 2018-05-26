Jailed separatist leader Shabir Shah's daughter tops CBSE Class XII exam in Jammu & Kashmir

When Sama Shabir Shah received the news of qualifying the CBSE Class XII examination, little did she know that she has scripted a new history by topping the exams in the entire Jammu and Kashmir.

Daughter of the senior separatist leader Shabir Ahmad Shah, who is currently lodged in Tihar jail in the money laundering case, Sama has bagged 97.8 percent in the Class XII examination. Shah was arrested last year by Enforcement Directorate in the money laundering case.

It was an emotional moment for Sama when she got the results in absence of her father. Tears welled her eyes and she missed her father in this moment of glory.

“By now entire India might have known about my results but my dad, who is the most important person in my life, have no information about her daughter’s exam. It is really painful”, said Sama as she breaks down.

For the last one year, Sama’s family has gone through a lot of turbulence. Apart from her father’s arrest, Sama’s mother was repeatedly summoned by the Enforcement Directorate for questioning which had a cascading effect on the family.

“Our family was going through a lot of tensions and my papa is lodged in Tihar jail. I was in Class XII. It was a tough time for us. My mama is a strong woman -- the way she handled me and my little sister. My dad was in Jail and I thought I may not be able to study. But then I thought I will have to make him proud. If he could endure so much why can’t I”, said Sama, a student of Delhi Public School, Srinagar.

Shah, who has spent a total of 31 years in jail at different intervals, heads the Democratic Freedom Party (DFP), which demands 'azadi' for Jammu and Kashmir. His wife Bilquis Shah is a doctor and the couple has two daughters---Sama being the eldest.

“We could talk to him only through a window which had grills in Tihar. We could only speak for 20 minutes. He never asked me about my studies until he was jailed. When I met him, he for the first time told me to work hard because it is my crucial year. To my surprise I was not knowing that I have topped in J&K until I received the calls for an interview”, she said.

Leaving behind the baggage of pain and trauma, Sama is now bracing up to pursue law to fight the injustices. “I want to be a judge. We have suffered a lot of injustices and I want to fight those. I will be taking up law for that”, she said.

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti took to twitter to congratulate Sama for achieving the rare feat.

“Congratulations to Sama Shabir Shah for securing 97.8% marks in the class 12th class examination. Her hard work & determination has helped her overcome all odds & she is truly an inspiration for the youth of our state”, tweeted Mehbooba.