Trending#

Donald Trump

Rajinikanth

Hafiz Saeed

Bigg Boss 11

Winter Session of Parliament

  1. Home
  2. India
 

  
  

  
  
  
  








Jailed 'godman' Rampal's followers booked for 'hurting' religious sentiments

File photo of Rampal Dass being produced in court


 , PTI



   

   

   
   

    





   


 
  
   
   

  
Share

   
    
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
  
   
   
   

   
  

             
Written By

              
PTI

             

       
  Tuesday 2 January 2018 21:34 IST
 

   
   
   


Must read



        
  
  
          
  
  
  
  
  
  
  


   


   
  
   
   

   
The Uttar Pradesh Police has booked 27 followers of controversial self-styled godman Rampal on charges of spreading ill will and hurting religious sentiments after they were allegedly found distributing objectionable printed material.

 
City magistrate Sachin Kumar today said some local BJP leaders and Dharm Jagran Manch members came across followers of Rampal cult distributing literature denigrating Hindu deities at Khair road here on Sunday.

 
Enraged over this, members of Hindu Jagran Manch, a Hindu activist group affiliated to the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), went on a rampage and set fire to the literature stocked in the office of Rampal Trust situated at Jalapur.

 
A complaint was filed at the Delhi Gate police station here by senior Manch leader Brijesh Kantak, Kumar said.

 
The officer said some members of the Rampal Trust came to the court premises yesterday to apply for bail for release of the arrested persons, but were allegedly roughed up by Manch supporters.

 
They were sent to jail yesterday after their bail plea was rejected by the city magistrate.

 
They have been booked under IPC sections 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc) and 295 (injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class).

 
Rampal, who is now in jail, used to run the Satlok Ashram in Barwala in Haryana.

 
He is facing charges in cases relating to arson, rioting, attempt to murder, wrongful confinement and preventing government servants from performing their duty.

 
The godman was acquitted by a Hisar court in August, 2017, in two cases related to rioting, unlawful assembly and use of force. However, he is still in jail as he is facing several other charges, including murder.

 
Rampal's name also figured in a list of "fake babas" released recently by the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, top body of Hindu seers.

 
The parishad has earlier declared self-styled godmen including Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, Radhey Maa, Nirmal Baba, Rampal, Asaram Bapu and his son Narayan Sai as "fake babas" in the wake of controversies surrounding them.

 
 

    
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   

  
   


  
Join the discussion










   
 

   

        
  
  
          

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  
  
  
  
  
  

   
   

   




       




Next story








 




 




 

    













Next Story