J-K Police to donate one day salary to kin of killed policemen

Expressing solidarity and concern for the bereaved families, the Jammu and Kashmir Police will donate their one day salary to the families of police officers who lost their lives in the line of duty.

As many as 14 police personnel and two Special Police Officers (SPO) lost their lives in various militancy related incidents during this year.

The contributed amount will be credited into Range Police Head Quarters (PHQ) Welfare Fund.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)