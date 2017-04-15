J-K Guv, CM expresses grief over death of Girish Saxena

Jammu and Kashmir Governor N N Vohra and Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti today expressed grief over the demise of Girish Chandra Saxena, the former Governor of the state, who breathed his last this morning in New Delhi.

In a message of condolence, Vohra conveyed his sympathy to the bereaved family and prayed for the peace of the departed soul.

In her condolence message, the Chief Minister described Saxena as an able administrator who left an indelible mark in the state during his gubernatorial assignments.

Mehbooba conveyed her condolences to the bereaved family, particularly Saxena's wife and two daughters.

Saxena breathed his last at 4.30 AM after he was rushed to a hospital in the national capital following breathlessness. He was 90.

He was the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir twice, from May 26, 1990 to March 12, 1993 and from May 02, 1998 to June, 04 2003.

