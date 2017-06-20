J-K forest dept cracks down on encroachers in Jammu

The Jammu and Kashmir Forest department today launched a crackdown on encroachers and evicted them, retrieving 15 kanals of land in the outskirts of the city.

The Divisional Forest Officer, Jammu said that on specific information, a forest team was constituted for dismantling of two structures in the forest land.

The team faced stiff resistance by the forest field staff during the operation.

However, with the assistance of a police party through SHO, Janipur the forest team was able to control the situation and retrieve back the forest land.

A team of forest officials led by the range officer dismantled two structures constructed by one Mohd Aslam in Compartment number 3 in Paloura Block at Upper Roop Nagar and retrieved the forest land, the officer said.

400 feet of fencing was done at the spot to protect the evicted land, he said.

The field staff was also directed to ensure strict vigil in the area to prevent any further encroachment.

The forest authorities said the anti-encroachment drive in the Jammu Forest Division will continue in the other areas for evicting forest land.

