Ivanka Trump 'excited' to attend Global Entrepreneurship Summit, PM Modi looks forward to welcome her

She will be attending the plenary session of the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) to be held in Hyderabad

Ahead of the India visit of US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today that cooperation between the two countries helps people, particularly the talented and innovative entrepreneurs.

"We look forward to welcoming you @IvankaTrump. Closer economic cooperation between India and USA helps our people, particularly our talented and innovative entrepreneurs," he tweeted. Earlier, Ivanka had tweeted that she is excited to join "many of these remarkable entrepreneurs with Prime Minister @narendramodi in India for #GES2017 in just two weeks!".

She will be attending the plenary session of the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) to be held in Hyderabad from November 28 to 30. Earlier this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held "very expansive" talks with Trump in Manila during which the two leaders carried out a "broad review" of the strategic landscape in Asia.

Thousands of Indian entrepreneurs want to attend the three-day Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES), from Nov. 28 in the city of Hyderabad, though organisers say they can accommodate only 400 from India and 800 from the United States and the rest of the world. "Definitely, the response was much, much more than the 400. India has become a very important start-up destination," said Jayesh Ranjan, a government official in Hyderabad who is helping organise the event.

"Also, when she speaks as the head of the U.S. delegation, in a way she would be communicating what is the official position of the U.S. government about entrepreneurship, about start-ups," he said of Ivanka Trump.

GES was conceived by former U.S. President Barack Obama. It was previously held in Washington, Istanbul, Dubai, Marrakech in Morocco, Nairobi, Kuala Lumpur and Silicon Valley in the United States.

This will be the first such summit under Trump, who this year said on the social network Twitter that his daughter would lead the U.S. delegation to support women's entrepreneurship globally.

The theme of the conference this year is "Women First, Prosperity for All".