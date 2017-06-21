International Yoga Day: Indo-Tibetan Border police performs Yoga at -25 degree temperature in Ladakh

The ITBP personnel also celebrated yoga at various locations across India.

Joining the nation in celebrating the third edition of International Yoga Day, the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) force on Wednesday performed yoga at nearly 18000 feet above the sea level in Ladakh at biting -25 degree Celsius.

The ITBP personnel also celebrated yoga at various locations across India, including Himachal Pradesh's Kullu, Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon District, Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district.

#WATCH ITBP jawans doing Yoga at nearly 18000 feet in Ladakh in -25 degrees #InternationalYogaDay pic.twitter.com/YvSGqpQnxF — ANI (@ANI_news) June 21, 2017

Indian Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba also preformed Yoga in New Delhi.

#InternationalYogaDay2017 Admiral Sunil Lanba CNS & naval fraternity at the Navy Yog Shivir conducted this morning at New Delhi @moayush pic.twitter.com/ZAdr7NwuC3 — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) June 21, 2017

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the International Yoga Day celebrations in Lucknow.

The entire world has been equally thrilled and pumped up to observe the occasion, taking a pledging to keep their body, mind and soul fit.

The age-old Indian practice has brought people from different cultures and countries together and this could be clearly seen from the zeal and enthusiasm with which the people across the globe are practicing yoga.

Prime Minister Modi while addressing the gathering on this day in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow said that Yoga has become an integral part of every Indian household.

Conveying his greetings to all those who joined the Yoga Day 2017 celebrations across India and the world, Prime Minister Modi said Yoga's immense popularity outside India is high and has connected the world with India.

"I am happy to see so many Yoga institutes being opened over the last three years. Demand for Yoga teachers is increasing. Apart from fitness, wellness is important. Yoga is a medium to achieve wellness," Prime Minister Modi said.

The international day for yoga is celebrated annually since its inception in 2015.

An International day for Yoga was declared unanimously by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on 11 December 2014.