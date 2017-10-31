Italian PM holds delegation-level, bilateral talks with Modi

India and Italy on Monday breathed life into their relationship, inking six pacts in the fields of cyber security, railways sector safety, energy and promoting mutual investments and also agreed to enhance cooperation on wide-ranging issues including challenges posed by terrorism. The relations were in deep freeze since 2012, after the arrest of two Italian military personnel by Indian Navy, who had gunned down two Indian fishermen along the coast of Kerala. In 2013, the relationship took a further dip, when a case was registered against Italy-based Finmeccanica, on allegations of bribing several senior officials to secure a contract worth $36 billion for Agusta Westland to purchase of a new fleet of helicopters.

Accompanied by a powerful business and official delegation, visiting Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni held both delegation level and bilateral talks with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi. Addressing a joint media event with Gentiloni, Modi noted that there was a huge potential for enhancing India-Italy trade ties. He said Italy is India's fifth largest trading partner in the European Union, with a bilateral trade of $8.79 billion in 2016-17. Among a range of issues, both leaders agreed that the refugee crises is a global phenomenon and requires an international response, noting the on-going discussions within the UN framework and their respective positions. Like Europe, India is also a favourite destination for refugees in South Asia.

A joint statement issued at the end of the meeting said both leaders agreed to further strengthen consultation to combat terrorism through regular exchange of assessments and information, training and capacity building programmes, etc. "The leaders agreed to strengthen cooperation to take decisive and concerted actions against Al Qaeda, ISIS and their affiliates and all other UN-designated terrorists," said the statement.

The two leaders announced setting up of an 'Indo-Italian High Level Forum on Design, with a focus on inter-industrial design, auto design, architecture, interior design, and fashion. The high-level forum will endeavour to bring together prominent experts from the areas mutually identified, with the task of defining a programme of activities like organising exhibitions, workshops and establishing contacts between young designers, etc.

PM Gentiloni underlined Italy's industrial expertise in defence sector, and renewed interest of Italian industry in participating in defence manufacturing under the "Make in India" initiative. The joint statement stated that the two sides will discuss in the appropriate Working Group the draft Technical Agreement on Sharing of White Shipping Information between the Navies.

Later, while addressing a gathering organised by a think-tank, the Italian PM significantly admitted EU failure in Syria, where they were banking on a military solution to oust the Bashar Hafez al-Assad government. He said the EU has now changed position to impress upon the Asaad government to find solution to restore Syrian entity. He emphasised the need to marry the concept of globalisation to domestic interests as well. He said, over the past few years, Italy has changed labour laws, reformed banking system and updated its justice and education system as well.

Describing India a stable power in the region, he said there was much hope for Asia as it possesses a strong and stable leadership, making an oblique reference to Modi and China's Xi Jinping. He also mentioned that democracy has the potential to fight the root causes of terrorism. While describing Russia a challenge to the EU, he said there was a consensus to keep channels of communication open.

MENDING TIES