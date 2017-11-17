It was a very brave decision: Major General BS Raju hails Kashmiri footballer Majid Khan for leaving LeT

In a major success for the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir, Anantnag's footballer turned terrorist has surrendered.

The 20-year-old footballer, Majid Khan, who had recently joined Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), surrendered before the security forces in Kashmir.

Majid was presented before the media at a press conference here on Friday.

'It was a very brave decision by Majid Khan. I compliment him and assure that he will be able to get back to normal life very soon,' said Major General BS Raju, who heads the Victor Force that performs counter-insurgency operations in five districts of South Kashmir.

Majid surrendered before the First Rashtriya Rifles and is currently under the custody of Victor Force in Awantipora.

Majid reportedly surrendered after his parents' appeal.

Even the top police officer of Jammu and Kashmir appealed Majid to surrender and once again join the mainstream.

On Thursday, Inspector General of Police (Kashmir range) Munir Khan told media, 'A very serious counselling campaign is going on in Kashmir to discourage youth to join militancy and we will get positive results in near future. It is our sincere endeavour to ensure that these misguided youth come and join the mainstream.'

He also informed the media that the government is preparing a new surrender policy for local Kashmiri militants.