It's payback time: Hardik Patel's clarion call to supporters to oust BJP in new video

Battling heat from release of three alleged sex tapes, Patidar leader Hardik Patel has put out a video on social media where he is giving a clarion call for payback for all 'atrocities' and is urging to get rid of the current establishment.

In the video, Hardik said that when Patidars asked for their rights, they were attacked, Even women were not spared. He says that Patel community have been made to look like fools, and taken for a ride for a really long time.

Hardik tells his followers if they want to forget all the harassment and again go back to them (BJP), it would be a big insult for the Patel community. In a clear message to oust BJP, Hardik says that Patidars can't be fooled any longer and it is time for payback for all the sufferings they had to go through to get their rights. Hardik ended his speech saying that people need to do it for the generations to come.

The Congress party has agreed to back Patidar leader Hardik Patel’s demands and will field eight candidates that he has recommended for the upcoming assembly elections in Gujarat.

According to senior Congress leader, apart from reservations for the Patidar community, Hardik had asked for tickets in seven-to-eight Gujarat assembly constituencies mostly. “Hardik’s demands are very reasonable. We had no problem to fielding strong candidates from the Patidar community. For the rest of the state that are dominated by Patidar, he has asked us to field strong Congress candidates,” a party member informed.

Jignesh Mewani,the Dalit youth leader had recently met Rahul Gandhi. Jignesh refused to join Congress but assured that he would support Congress party candidates in Gujarat elections.

“Mewani had made some specific demands for Dalit welfare and development which are already accepted by Congress leadership. He told us that the Congress should give ticket to credible and efficient candidates that will be acceptable to all OBC, SC,ST and Patidar communities,” the party member added.

Meanwhie, OBC leader Alpesh Thakore, who recently joined the party ranks, has been insisting for 10-15 tickets for his loyalists. “Our only condition is that these candidates should have potential to win elections. We cannot select everyone. We will soon declare the candidates,” the source added.

A month before the elections, the Dirty Picture seems to be continuing in Gujarat. A day after a sex video purportedly featuring Hardik Patel went viral on social media, two more videos of the Patidar reservation agitation leader surfaced on social media on Tuesday.

DNA cannot vouch for the authenticity of the videos and the claims that the person featured in them is Hardik. One of the two videos shows a male bearing close resemblance to Hardik, along with two other unidentified males, and a female, lying on a bed in a hotel room. The video, shot using a hidden camera, shows the female cuddling up to the person who looks like Hardik. It also shows them talking about Vodka, PAAS members, besides other things.

The video is allegedly from May 22, a day after Hardik had undertaken the Nyay Yatra in Botad in protest of atrocities against his community members. He and other Patel leaders had got their heads tonsured a day earlier before undertaking the yatra. Uncannily, all three males who are seen in the video have tonsured heads.

In the second video, the person who looks like Hardik, is seen lying on the bed, while the others allegedly consume liquor sitting on the floor.

Hardik, who has denied that he was the person in the video that had surfaced on Monday, could not be reached for a comment after the latest videos surfaced. Other members of Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) also declined to comment.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has denied having any role in surfacing of the videos, was guarded in its reaction, with a senior functionary saying that the videos have exposed Hardik before the Patidar community.

State Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi accused BJP of resorting to Hardik's character assassination ahead of the elections.

In the video that had gone viral on social media on Monday, a person bearing close resemblance to Hardik was seen in a comprising position with an unidentified woman. That video was allegedly from May 16. Hardik said on Monday that it was the beginning of dirty politics in Gujarat.

MORE TROUBLE?

