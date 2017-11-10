It's not about reservations but beating BJP: Hardik Patel

Hardening his stand against the ruling BJP, Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) leader Hardik Patel on Friday in a press conference clarified that it was all about defeating BJP.

"Muddo BJP ne haravano che, Anamat no nathi (the point is to defeat the BJP and not reservation)," said Patel. He was in Thakkarbappanagar area of the city where a massive crowd mostly of Patels gathered to welcome their hero as part of a Samvad (discussion) programme.

Hardik also claimed that there was nothing in the Constitution that prevented people from getting a reservation. I have studied it for 7 days have not found anything that says over 50 percent reservation can't be given," claimed Hardik.

Talks of split in the community over Hardik's support for Congress seemed to be forgotten as the crowd shouted ‘Hardik, Hardik’.

He clarified that he was not going to join any party. "Every party needs to have the intention first and foremost," said Hardik. When asked if he felt that the Congress had the intention (to give reservation), he said, "If they did not have the intention, they would not have discussed at length the possibilities that can be explored."

“They met me at 12 in the night, we discussed the matter for three hours. If they did not have the intention they would not have talked at length, " said Hardik.

He said an announcement will be made in two days when one more meeting was scheduled. " Whatever will be agreed upon will be on the basis of consultation with the community," he claimed.

The alleged opposition he faced in Nikol earlier he said was organised by the BJP. As several organisations oppose Hardik's call to support Congress, he clarified that the only two organisation that mattered to the Patidar community was the Khodal Dham and Umiya Dham, the religious and social body of the two sets of Paatidars.

He said the farmers were suffering under the BJP and they need to be United. He said in the next five days he will go around meeting people and understanding their problem. He also clarified that the OBCs we're not against the Paatidars.