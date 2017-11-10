IT raids continue for second day at Sasikala's kin, associates premises; documents, cash seized

The income tax raids on the premises connected to jailed AIADMK leader VK Sasikala and her family members including her nephew TTV Dinakaran continued for the second day on Friday.

In the massive search exercise, over 1800 IT officials began simultaneous searches at 187 locations in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Delhi, Hyderabad and Bengaluru on Thursday morning. According to a senior IT official, the search operation was completed in about 40 locations as of Friday morning.

“We have seized documents and cash during our search operations in several places. The total value of the documents and cash will be known only after the completion of the entire search operation,” the senior official noted.

The searches were conducted as part of the operation clean money following reliable information in connection with the large deposits of cash post demonetization through the shell companies allegedly connected to Sasikala and her families. IT department launched one of the biggest searches covering members, business establishments, business associates, aides and supporters of the powerful Sasikala family.

On Friday, the raids continued in several places including Jaya TV, Namadhu MGR, Jazz Cinemas, Midas Distilleries, Kodanad Tea Estate belonging to late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa and residences of Vivek Jayaraman and her sister Krishna Priya in Chennai.

The raid covered residences of Sasikala’s husband M Natarajan in Thanjavur, her brother VK Dhivakaran, her nephews TTV Dinakaran and Dr Venkatesh. Jayalalithaa’s personal secretary Poongundran’s residence.

Dinakaran termed the IT raids as a political vendetta by the center to get rid of him and his aunt Sasikala from the AIADMK. BJP state president Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, however, denied the charges saying that the raids were being conducted based on the information received by the IT department.